Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Head to Head Analysis

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Propanc Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,024.38%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -31,427.48% N/A -722.76% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,945.32%

Volatility and Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $190,000.00 248.92 -$62.62 million N/A N/A Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

