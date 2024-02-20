China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.