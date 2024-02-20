China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Further Reading
