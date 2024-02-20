Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

