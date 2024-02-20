Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327,269 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.01% of Cirrus Logic worth $558,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3,235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 181,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

