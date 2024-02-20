Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Citizens Stock Up 0.9 %

Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

