Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Citizens Stock Up 0.9 %
Citizens stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
