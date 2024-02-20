Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,306,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 977,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.