Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 129.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

BKR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.