Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,370 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Mattel by 136,250.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

