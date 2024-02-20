Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 490 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,259,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Voya Financial by 1,722.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 579,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

