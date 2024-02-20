Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 862.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,903,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

