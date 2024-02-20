Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.