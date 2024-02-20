Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

