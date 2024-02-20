Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 308.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

