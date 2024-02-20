Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,686,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.