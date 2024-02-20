Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

NYSE CE opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

