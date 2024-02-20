Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of LNTH opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

