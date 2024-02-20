Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

