Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Genpact Trading Down 0.1 %

Genpact stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.