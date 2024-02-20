Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

