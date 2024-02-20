Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

