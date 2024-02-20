Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

