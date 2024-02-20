Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $217,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $264.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

