Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

