Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.