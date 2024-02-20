Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $158.73.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.