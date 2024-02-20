Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

