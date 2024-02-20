Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,629,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

