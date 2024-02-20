Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 92,893 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

PBD stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

