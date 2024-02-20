Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

