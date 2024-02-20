Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

