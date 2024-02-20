Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $227.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $231.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

