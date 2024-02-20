Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.40.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.