Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 398,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

