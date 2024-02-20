Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

