Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

