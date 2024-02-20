Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 882,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,690,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 346,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.