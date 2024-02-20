Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

