Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
