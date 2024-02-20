Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.7 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

