CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of CMS Energy worth $247,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

