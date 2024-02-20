Comparing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nova Eye Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 13.70 -$11.86 million ($0.68) -1.51 Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70

Analyst Recommendations

Nova Eye Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova Eye Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nova Eye Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 113.59%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nova Eye Medical.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Nova Eye Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -478.41% -267.82% -200.46% Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a canaloplasty microcatheter; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

