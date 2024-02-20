Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.