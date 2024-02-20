Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.86% of Consolidated Edison worth $254,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.