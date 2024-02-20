Contrasting FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $93.25 million 2.29 $3.82 million $0.20 59.95 Ameris Bancorp $1.52 billion 2.15 $269.11 million $3.90 12.16

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.10% 8.07% 0.72% Ameris Bancorp 17.67% 8.30% 1.08%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

