Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Coterra Energy worth $290,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

