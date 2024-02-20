Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $561.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.