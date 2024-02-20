Critical Comparison: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) versus ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and ENDRA Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 387.18 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.41

Heyu Biological Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heyu Biological Technology and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 682.61%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.