Critical Review: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -74.12% -13.20% -3.25% Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Risk & Volatility

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MultiPlan and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.11%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.01%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.74 -$572.91 million ($1.12) -1.10 Augmedix $40.93 million 4.73 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -9.18

Augmedix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Augmedix beats MultiPlan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.