Critical Review: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get American Express alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 13.84% 30.99% 3.38% Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

American Express has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6, suggesting that its stock price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Express and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 4 8 8 0 2.20 Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $189.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Express and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $60.52 billion 2.54 $8.37 billion $11.21 18.96 Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.33 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.40

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Express beats Digihost Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.