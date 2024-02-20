Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

