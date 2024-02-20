CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.90 and a 200 day moving average of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,486.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

